The Kashmir Files team reunites for 2 more films, based on ‘unreported stories from Indian history’

After the phenomenal success of The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi have joined hands for two more films. Director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share the news. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement, “‘THE KASHMIR FILES’ TEAM REUNITES FOR TWO MORE FILMS… After the phenomenal success of #TheKashmirFiles, producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri and #PallaviJoshi reunite to produce two more films based on unreported stories from #Indian history… OFFICIAL VIDEO…”

The video said the films will reveal ‘two brutally honest stories’ from Indian history which will have ‘spine-chilling truths’The Kashmir Files earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office, and managed to hold its ground against SS Rajamouli’s historical epic RRR, which stormed the box office. It became the first Hindi film to do so amid the pandemic. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the early days of insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

