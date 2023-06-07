The Kerala Story makers reduce ticket prices to Rs 99 after impressive box office run

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story' witnessed a breakthrough performance at the box office with a 100 crore business. With the film still going strong in theatres, the makers have now slashed ticket prices to Rs 99. The move is likely to benefit the makers even as The Kerala Story faces competition from new releases like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film's net box office collections have crossed Rs 234 crore and still continues to grow as the powerful story pulls audiences to theatre.

Lead actress Adah Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to share the news, expressing her excitement about the reduced ticket prices and encouraging her followers to take advantage of the opportunity to watch The Kerala Story on the big screen.'The Kerala Story' is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. It is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, and founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is the producer, creative director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. It has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Upon its release, the film attracted massive public protests in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.



