"The Kerala Story" Set for OTT Premiere on ZEE5

The movie "The Kerala Story" was a massive success at the box office, shattering records with its collections. If you missed it in theaters, here's the scoop: The Kerala Story, is all set to release it on OTT. The lead actress Adah Sharma took to Instagram to announce that the much-talked-about film will soon be available on the OTT platform. Released in May last year, the movie had a remarkable run, emerging as one of the most successful and talked-about films of 2023. Adah shared the update on her Instagram, revealing that the film will premiere on ZEE5 on February 16.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was made on a modest budget of Rs 15-20 crore. It went on to gross over Rs 300 crore worldwide, thanks to positive word-of-mouth among the audience. In addition to Adah, the film also featured Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Devadarshini in key roles.

About The Kerala Story

The film follows the story of three girls: Shalini (Adah Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), into converting to another religion.