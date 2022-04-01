'The Kissing Booth' stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joey King reunite

Good news for all 'The Kissing Booth' fans! Actors Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who co-starred in 'The Kissing Booth 2' and 'The Kissing Booth 3', reunited recently.

Taylor joined the Emmy-nominated actor for a family outing at Universal Studios Hollywood. Joey shared a slew of pictures from the latest outing on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the pictures, 'The Act' star wrote, "Universal with my husbands, Thank you @unistudios #universalstudioshollywood."

In one of the pictures, Taylor could be seen giving a candid pose with Joey's fiance Steven Piet.

Taking to her IG Stories, Joey also shared a picture featuring herself posing for a happy picture with her family including Taylor.

Joey King played Elle Evans and Taylor Zakhar Perez played Marco Pena in Netflix's much-loved trilogy 'The Kissing Booth'.

The two stars share a good bond and are often spotted on outings together.

For the unversed, Joey got engaged to Steven on February 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

