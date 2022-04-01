'The Kissing Booth' stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joey King reunite
By ANI | Published: April 1, 2022 04:13 PM2022-04-01T16:13:39+5:302022-04-01T16:20:12+5:30
Good news for all 'The Kissing Booth' fans! Actors Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who co-starred in 'The Kissing Booth 2' and 'The Kissing Booth 3', reunited recently.
Taylor joined the Emmy-nominated actor for a family outing at Universal Studios Hollywood. Joey shared a slew of pictures from the latest outing on her Instagram handle.
Sharing the pictures, 'The Act' star wrote, "Universal with my husbands, Thank you @unistudios #universalstudioshollywood."
In one of the pictures, Taylor could be seen giving a candid pose with Joey's fiance Steven Piet.
Taking to her IG Stories, Joey also shared a picture featuring herself posing for a happy picture with her family including Taylor.
Joey King played Elle Evans and Taylor Zakhar Perez played Marco Pena in Netflix's much-loved trilogy 'The Kissing Booth'.
The two stars share a good bond and are often spotted on outings together.
For the unversed, Joey got engaged to Steven on February 2.
( With inputs from ANI )
