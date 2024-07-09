'The Morning Show' season 4 production begins, Jennifer Aniston shares BTS picture with Reese Witherspoon

Washington [US], July 9 : Jennifer Aniston has shared the behind-the-scenes photo with Reese Witherspoon as production for 'The Morning Show' Season 4 started, reported People.

Aniston gave a glimpse of the table read for the new season. In the photo shared by Jennifer Aniston, she can be seen posing with costars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro. They showed off their scripts before production officially started. Matching in denim and white tops, the actresses looked excited to return to their roles.

"Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin..Here we come!," Aniston, 55, captioned her Instagram post, which also featured a photo of her script for the first episode of season 4.

Celeb fans of the popular Apple TV+ series took to the comments section to express their excitement for a new season.

TV host Jason Kennedy commented: "THE PEOPLE ARE FIRED UP"

'The Morning Show' is an American drama TV series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell that premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1. The show examines the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. It also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie.

The season 4 renewal of 'The Morning Show' was announced in April 2023, but there hasn't been much word on it since. The series has been a top performer for Apple TV+ since its premiere in 2019.

The plot revolves around the ins and outs of the personal and professional lives of the anchor's broadcast news show on the fictional network UBA.

Jon Hamm joined the cast of the previous season in the role of Paul Marks, a business giant recruited to save UBA from financial ruin. As the story ended, fans were left wondering if Aniston's character Alex Levy and Marks would end up together, along with some other mysteries from Marks' background.

Levy promoted a possible combination of UBN and NBN as the last point. As for other characters, they are dealing with the FBI for their roles in the January 6 Insurrection (the programme uses real-life headlines as inspiration for story aspects). Season 4 of 'The Morning Show' will air on Apple TV+, reported People.

