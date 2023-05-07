Sikh community member shot dead in Lahore

Lahore, May 7 A person belonging to the Sikh community was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in Lahore's Nawab Town neighbourhood, state media reported.

The man, identified as Paramjit Singh Panjwar, 50, was shot by gunmen riding a motorcycle. When the attack happened, he was on a morning walk at around 6:30 a.m., accompanied by his bodyguard near his residence in the Sunflower Housing Society on Saturday, police said.

Panjwar received a fatal gunshot to the head, a police official said. The bodyguard was also wounded in the attack and shifted to a local hospital, where his condition was said to be critical. The assailants fled the spot after the attack, Dawn reported.

An official said police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to collect evidence. The police also issued a high alert to intensify patrolling and snap-checking to arrest the suspects.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, Dawn reported.

The police official said it would be premature to say anything about the motive behind Panjwar's killing and teams were working on all possible leads.

He refused to comment on reports that one of the shooters was also injured in the crossfire, Dawn reported.

