Exploring the beauty of Naples: Six things to do while you're there

A trip to Italy's third-largest city is worthwhile for the pizza alone, but it offers much more. Called by many as Italy's soul, Naples is a hub for experiencing rich history, architecture, and cuisine. From intimate alleyways to the peak of the infamous Mount Vesuvius, there are plenty of picturesque scenes and exciting excursions to make your trip to this southern Italian landmark one to remember.

Where to Store Your Belongings

Where to Go

The Ancient Greeks built Naples. Rulers came and went, each influencing the bustling city. Naples went from a dukedom to a kingdom to a republic; by waves rising to economic prominence and falling to taxation, plague, and war. Since Italy's unification in 1860 and Europe's recuperation from the World Wars, Naples has established itself as a thriving port in the Mediterranean region and a captivating tourist destination.

The city reflects its history of conquerors and empires. Roman fortifications stand alongside Norman churches and vibrant modern restaurants. Ancient, looming mountains overlook a bay teeming with yachts and fishing boats. With such varied architectural and natural landscapes, you're sure to make unforgettable memories.

First and foremost, you must stroll down Spaccanapoli, Naples' main street. Along this road, you'll get to experience Centro Storico. You will encounter markets, artisan workshops, and famed churches housing artistic masterpieces.

One can't-miss location is the Museo Archeologico Nazionale, the National Archeological Museum. Inside, you'll discover Roman sculptures, surviving objects from the Mount Vesuvius eruption, and beautiful frescoes.

If you want to add an air of mystery to your trip, you might consider braving the passageways of the Catacombe di San Gennaro. The lowest levels of these catacombs were built in the third century and contain thousands of burial sites. The higher levels are more spacious and intersperse captivating artwork with tombs. The Catacombe di San Gennaro is located near the Basilica dell'Incoronata in northern Naples. Prepare to be awed (and maybe a little spooked).

A little claustrophobic? No need to worry. Stay above ground and enjoy spectacular views, architecture, and artwork by visiting some of Naples' famed castles and ruins. You might travel to the island where the Castel dell'Ovo (cheekily known as The Egg Castle) resides. As you stroll the island and ramparts, you can take pictures or soak in the stunning cityscape and harbor. For more guidance and insight into Naples' history, you can take tours of Castel Nuovo and the Palazzo Reale. In Posillipo, a Neapolitan suburb, you'll discover the well-kept remnants of Roman villas.

Things to Do

A travel guide for Naples would be remiss if it left out mention of the region's tasty dishes. You can't pass up the opportunity to eat pizza in its designated birthplace. It is here that Raffaele Esposito made the classic pizza margherita in 1889 to honor Margherita of Savoy, the then Queen of Italy. There are numerous pizzerias to choose from in Naples, and you can't go wrong with any of them, but you might start with the Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo.

Pizza isn't the only item on the menu. During your trip, visit a pasticceria to enjoy classic Italian pastries like sfogliatella and baba. The city is also well-known for dishes like the pasta alla Genovese and Risotto alla Pescatora as well as non-Italian foods like sushi. Thanks to Naples' proximity to the ocean and its placement in the Campania region of Italy, you can be sure the food is made with the freshest ingredients and the closest attention to detail.

Once you've had your fill, it's time for some entertainment. You might reserve your box seat at the Teatro San Carlo. Its dances, concerts, and operas are dazzling to behold. If you'd prefer an outdoor excursion, consider hopping on a boat to Naples' neighboring island, Capri. Enjoy the Blue Grotto and the Villa Jovis as you soak in the island's beauty.

Naples is close to (arguably) the penultimate example of a city's tragic destruction and the volcano responsible. You can hike to the peak of Mount Vesuvius and look into its crater or take in the Italian landscape. Vesuvius' victims, the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum, are also open to visitors. Their ruins are in relatively good condition, ironically thanks to the ash that coated the cities as Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. You'll witness bodies frozen in time as you traverse the streets and enter buildings. The cities' residents are preserved with ash and plaster, showcasing their final moments. Pompeii and Herculaneum may not be the most light-hearted part of your visit to Naples, but they present an unparalleled experience.

Conclusion

Make sure to soak up every moment from your next trip to Naples, Italy. As you stroll Spaccanapoli road and visit districts like Santa Lucia, you get a taste of the daily life and culture of Naples' residents. You'll also make your taste buds sing with every dish you try and experience the region's captivating natural beauty and rich history.

