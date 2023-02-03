Massive crackdown against child marriages in Assam, Over 2000 people arrested

In a major crackdown against child marriages, Assam Police on Friday said that they have arrested over 2000 people from across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Director-General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that in the last two days, police have registered over 4000 cases across different districts of the State.

Singh said that among the arrested individuals 52 are priests and Qazis involved in child marriages.

"The maximum number of people have been arrested from Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Vishwanath districts," added DGP Singh.

DGP Singh further informed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the Police to carry out a probe as he had got inputs that child marriage was rampant in the state.

"About two months ago, CM Sarma had told police that he had got inputs that child marriage was rampant in the various parts of the state and directed Police to carry out a probe. After the directions from the CM, all the district SPs were told to get in touch with respective village defence parties, Gaon Buras, chiefs of various communities and prominent people of various communities and on the basis of that we have observed that there are instances of child marriage in various parts of the state."

He further said that data has been collected for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"Subsequently, we started collecting data and initially we collected data for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Data has been collected for other years also. On the basis of this, we have specific instances where cognizable cases were made out and on the basis of that during the last two days, 4074 cases were registered across different districts of Assam. From yesterday, we started taking action on the basis of FIRs that were registered in different districts and till 3 pm we have arrested 2044 people from different districts in the state," said Assam DGP.

The DGP said that most of the cases have been registered under different provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC sections and action will be taken as per the law.

He said that the arrested persons will be produced before the court.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister had informed that over 1,800 persons in connection with child marriage-related cases across the State so far.

"State-wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. 1800 + have been arrested so far. I have asked Assam Police to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women," tweeted Sarma.

Sarma further said the crackdown against child marriages in the state would continue in the coming days.

"Till 8 am, around 1800 people have been arrested in relation to child marriages in the state. This crackdown will continue for the next three to four days. The DGP will share the details of the crackdown with the press in the evening. Right now, even I do not have the details," the chief minister said while talking to the media.

"By evening, a clear picture shall emerge of the number of arrests as well as the action taken by us against them. The arrests made district-wise shall also be shared by the DGP in the evening," the CM added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor