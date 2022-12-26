The most anticipated movies of the year 2023

There are various reasons to be enthusiastic about the year 2023 as it approaches. The new year brings new opportunities, challenges, and films. While 2022 saw a lot of noteworthy releases, 2023 also includes a few highly anticipated blockbusters that everyone is anticipating. Here is a list of movies that will be released in 2023 between the months of January and June.

Pathaan: Pathaan Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is kicking off the new year with a bang, after the trailer was released in early 2022. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and others. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.

Gadar: Gadar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and it will be released on the same day as SRK's flick. Gadar's original cast returns in the sequel, 22 years after the first film was released. The film was directed by Anil Sharma.

Shehzada: Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon's forthcoming film Shehzada will be released on February 10, 2023. Rohit Dhawan directed the film, which stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and the lead couple.

Dostana 2: 14 years after the triumph of Dostana, Dharma Productions returns with Dostana 2. Colin D'Cunha directed the film, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani, and Abhishek Bannerjee in key parts. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2023.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway: Based on a true story, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway stars Rani Mukherjee in the lead role. It chronicles the experience of an Indian couple who had their children taken away by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The film is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger franchise will return on April 21, 2023. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film chronicles the life of RAW agent Tiger, following the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Prem Kahaani Rocky and Rani: The film was directed by Karan Johar and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in significant roles. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is set to hit theatres on April 28, 2023.

Jawan: Jawan, another Shah Rukh Khan film, will be released in 2023. Along with SRK, it stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and will be released on June 2, 2023.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: With the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan closes the first half of the year. The film is a sequel to Harshaali Malhotra's mega movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kabir Khan will direct the picture, which is set to be released on June 29, 2023.