"The Queen was a shining example of female leadership," says Meghan Markle

Weeks after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about her relationship with the late monarch.

In an interview with Variety, Meghan said, "I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

The 'Suit's alum said she was grateful that she was able to be with her husband, Prince Harry, to support him, during the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," she shared.

She added, "I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband'."

While this is the first statement Markle has given about the Queen's death, she and Harry previously paid tribute to the longest-reigning British monarch by turning their Archewell website dark.

Meghan's interview about Queen Elizabeth comes after various Royal experts suggested that she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex may lose their Royal title over their docu-series on Netflix.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022. She was 96.

( With inputs from ANI )

