The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India; Check Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, continued its steady run at the box office on Day 3. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 19.1 crore nett on Sunday. With this, the film’s total nett collection in India stands at Rs 108 crore. The gross collection in India is around Rs 129.20 crore, while the worldwide collection has reached Rs 161 crore.

On its opening day, including paid previews on Thursday, The Raja Saab earned Rs 9.15 crore nett. The film saw a big jump on Friday, collecting Rs 53.75 crore nett, driven largely by the Telugu version. Collections dipped on Saturday to Rs 26 crore nett, followed by a further drop on Sunday. Despite a drop in collections from Saturday to Sunday, The Raja Saab has posted strong opening weekend numbers.

Language-wise, the Telugu version has earned about Rs 91 crore nett so far, while the Hindi version has collected around Rs 15.75 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions together contributed less than Rs 1.5 crore.

Day India Nett Collection Day 0 (Thursday) Rs 9.15 crore (Telugu: Rs 9.15 crore) Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 53.75 crore (Telugu: Rs 47 crore; Hindi: Rs 6 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.55 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.10 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.10 crore) Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 26 crore (Telugu: Rs 20.65 crore; Hindi: Rs 5.10 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.15 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.06 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.04 crore) Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 19.10 crore (Telugu: Rs 14.20 crore; Hindi: Rs 4.65 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.15 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.07 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.03 crore) Total Rs 108 crore (Telugu: Rs 91 crore; Hindi: Rs 15.75 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.85 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.23 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.17 crore)

In comparison, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, added Rs 6.15 crore to its India nett collection on Day 38. The film’s total earnings in India now stand at Rs 805.65 crore.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles. The film blends horror and comedy and has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

