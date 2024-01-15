The Raja Saab: Prabhas Unveils First Look of His Upcoming Romantic-Horror on Pongal

The 2024 year seems to be Prabha's year as he announces one more movie. wearing a Black shirt and colorful dhoti south superstar announced his new movie The Raja Saab. This announcement was made on the occasion of Pongal and Sankranti. Prabhas shared the first look of this romantic horror on Instagram saying," Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!"

The movie will feature Prabhas as The Raja Saab and will be helmed by Maruthi Dasari. It will be produced under the People Media Factory banner, with TG Vishwa Prasad as the producer and Vivek Kuchibotla as the co-producer. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Prabhas will soon star in Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The movie, originally set to release on January 12, will now premiere on May 9. The cast also includes Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in important roles.