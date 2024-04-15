'The Real Housewives of Potomac' fame Robyn Dixon confirms her exit from show, says, "I was fired"

Washington [US], April 15 : 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Robyn Dixon has departed the show but she revealed that it wasn't her choice, reported People.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'," Dixon, 45, said. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

Dixon was one of the franchise's original cast members when the series premiered in January 2016, alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost. Bryant, Darby and Huger were all part of the season 8 cast, alongside Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim.

Despite the sad news, Dixon told Bryant her Reasonably Shady co-host and RHOP costar that she's at peace with her exit from the series.

"I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show," the mother of two said, before extending her gratitude to the network and to Truly Original, the production company behind RHOP.

"Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1," Dixon continued. "I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."

"I wanted to speak my own business, my own life, my own news, and I wanted to share it out of my own mouth when the time was appropriate. And I felt like the appropriate time would be once season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is. now finished airing; the last reunion episode just went off last night," she said. "And I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended, which I think makes sense."

Dixon got emotional as she addressed Bryant, her longtime best friend.

"I really want to say I love you," she said. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn't imagine doing what we did with anyone else."

"To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime." Dixon added. "Although we still have Reasonably Shady, I'm still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time. I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore."

Dixon's personal life has changed dramatically throughout her eight seasons on the show, including her choice to open a popular franchised medical spa.

When she joined the show, she was divorced from former NBA player Juan Dixon, though they were still living together. As the cameras rolled, the two rekindled their romance, remarrying in a private ceremony surrounded by their family including sons Corey, 15, and Carter, 14 that aired in surprise on the season 7 finale.

But there's also been plenty of drama, including the cheating allegations that followed Juan, 45. He denied those rumours, and Robyn stood by him, even saying in her season 8 tagline that she "100 per cent" didn't care.

And unlike Dixon, Dillard Bassett hinted that she hopes to return to the franchise one day. "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later,' " she said.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the 37-year-old "Drive Back" singer said. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' can be streamed on Peacock, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor