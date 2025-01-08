"The truth stands tall...": Dhanashree Verma reacts to divorce rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma has addressed ongoing rumours about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On Wednesday, Dhanashree took to her Instagram Stories to slam "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims and tarnishing her "reputation."

In her post, Dhanashree shared how challenging the past few days had been for her and her family.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," read her Instagram post.

The choreographer also shared how much effort she has put into building her career and "integrity" over the years.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others," she added.

Adding that she would focus on her truth and values, Dhanashree wrote, "I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."

The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for lessons.

