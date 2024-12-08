'The Wheel of Time' makers drop first look trailer, reveal premiere date

Washington [US], December 8 : Prime Video has revealed the premiere date and first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated third season of its fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time'.

Fans of the show will be able to dive back into the epic world of magic and conflict on March 13, 2024.

The announcement was made during the show's panel at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the new footage gave a glimpse of the rising tensions and escalating battle between Light and Dark, according to Deadline.

The newly released teaser trailer highlights a world in transformation, with the Shadow's influence continuing to spread. The stakes are higher than ever as the battle between good and evil intensifies.

In this new season, Moiraine Sedai (played by Rosamund Pike) and Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden) will stop at nothing to prevent Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) from succumbing to the growing darkness that threatens the world.

Set in a sprawling world where magic exists but only women can harness its power, 'The Wheel of Time' follows the journey of Rand, a humble farm boy who discovers he is the Dragon Reborn.

This figure, central to the world's fate, is destined either to save or destroy everything. Season 3 promises even more twists as the forces of the Shadow grow stronger and new challenges arise.

At the end of Season 2, Rand defeats the villain Ishamael, reunites with his companions at Fal Dara, and is acknowledged as the Dragon Reborn.

However, Season 3 introduces new threats that threaten the 'Light: the White Tower' remains divided, the Black Ajah is free, and long-forgotten enemies return to the 'Two Rivers'.

Furthermore, the Forsaken, including the powerful Lanfear (played by Natasha O'Keeffe), are hot on the trail of Rand.

As Rand's ties to his past unravel and his powers grow more uncontrollable, his allies Moiraine and Egwene must work together to stop him from turning fully to the Dark, no matter the personal cost.

The season also explores the deepening relationship between Rand and Lanfear, which may be pivotal in determining whether he succumbs to the Shadow or stands against it. As Rand's character becomes increasingly complex, Moiraine and Egwene, who began the series as teachers and student, are now united in their shared mission to protect the world.

Returning cast members include Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Joshua Stradowski as Rand, and Madeleine Madden as Egwene.

As per Deadline, they will be joined by Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, and Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon.

New faces this season include Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood as Leandrin Guirale, and Ayoola Smart as Min Farshaw.

'The Wheel of Time' is based on the best-selling fantasy series by Robert Jordan. The show is adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Judkins working alongside an impressive team of producers, including Pike and several key figures from 'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'Winter Dragon', and 'Game of Thrones'.

Fans of 'The Wheel of Time' can catch up on the first two seasons, as all episodes are available for streaming on Prime Video.

As the Last Battle draws closer, the third season promises to further explore the complex dynamics between the Light, the Dark, and those caught in between.

