Theatre veteran Jalabala Vaidya passes away at 86

Legendary theater actor and co-founder of Delhi's iconic Akshara Theater died on Sunday after fighting a battle with respiratory ailments at the age of 86. Born in London to Indian author and freedom fighter Suresh Vaidya and English classical singer Madge Frnackeiss, Jalabala Vaidya initially started her career as a journalist.

From writing various national newspapers and magazines in Delhi to starting theatrical life with 'Full Circle' in 1968, she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Tagore Award, followed by

the Delhi Natya Sangh Award, the Andhra Pradesh Natya Akademi Honour, Honorary Citizenship of the City of Baltimore, USA, and in February, the Delhi Government's Varisht Samman for her lifelong contribution to the performing arts.