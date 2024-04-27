"There is significant growth in industry": Gippy Grewal on Punjabi cinema

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Actor-singer Gippy Grewal talked about the success of movies like 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and 'Carry On Jatta 3' and how high-budget movies are being made in Punjabi cinema.

Grewal made his acting debut with 'Mel Karade Rabba', and later he acted in films like, 'Carry On Jatta', 'Lucky Di Unlucky Story', 'Bhaji in Problem' and many more. After giving several hits, he believes that the audiences are embracing Punjabi movies with much more enthusiasm.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "It is indeed great to see the way movies are being appreciated by a larger audience. We never thought a film like 'Carry on Jatta 3' would cross Rs 100 crore worldwide. The entire industry was shaken. I still remember I called Aamir Khan and told him that this figure was unimaginable..."

Gippy continued, "I told him (Aamir Khan) that I was very scared as you launched the trailer and if the film performed well at the box office or not, but it happened... So, it is a good sign and there is a lot of growth in Punjabi cinema."

The actor and singer is currently busy promoting his film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' also starring his son and Hina Khan, said that earlier films were made with less money but now things have changed.

"For this movie, we all travelled to Canada for the shoot and the entire team stayed there for about six days. Earlier, this was not the case. The kind of budget with which films are being made shows the significant growth in the industry," said the 'Carry On Jatta' actor.

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria. The real-life father-son duo portray their real relationship on the big screen for the first time promising a fun, laugh riot.

The film is slated to release on May 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor