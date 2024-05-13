Third 'Downton Abbey' movie in the making, Paul Giamatti to reprise role

Washington [US], May 13 : 'Downton Abbey' fans, rejoice! The beloved period drama is set to grace the silver screen once again, as Focus Features and Carnival Films collaborate on a new instalment of the franchise.

Following the success of the previous films, the latest addition promises to deliver another captivating tale penned by the series' creator, Julian Fellowes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Returning to helm the project is director Simon Curtis, who previously steered 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' to critical acclaim in 2022.

Joining him are familiar faces from both the original TV series and the cinematic adaptations, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Michelle Dockery.

Notably, Paul Giamatti is set to reprise his role as Cora Grantham's brother, Harold Levinson, following his Oscar-nominated performance in 'The Holdovers.'

Joining him are newcomers Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan, who are poised to bring fresh perspectives to the beloved saga.

The latest film will see the return of other fan-favourite characters portrayed by Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan, among others.

Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from the previous instalment, 'Downton Abbey: A New Era.'

Behind the scenes, Fellowes will produce alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, ensuring the continuation of the franchise's signature storytelling and attention to detail.

'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' the most recent addition to the series, enjoyed considerable success at the box office, earning USD 44 million domestically and USD 92 million globally. This triumph follows the impressive performance of the first cinematic adaptation, which raked in USD 194.6 million worldwide, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming release, fans eagerly await the chance to immerse themselves once more in the opulent world of 'Downton Abbey,' where tradition, romance, and intrigue await at every turn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor