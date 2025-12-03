Third edition of NIDFF to be held in Guwahati on Dec 13; details inside

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 : The third edition of the Northeast International Documentary & Film Festival (NIDFF) is set to take place on December 13 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati.

According to a press release, the festival, which began in Dibrugarh and was earlier hosted by RedCardinal Motion Pictures, will expand this year through a collaboration with Akhara Ghar Cine Society (AGCS), in tribute to the late musician and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Positioned as a global platform linking regional and international cinema, NIDFF aims to showcase diverse storytelling while strengthening the identity of filmmaking in Northeast India.

The festival has drawn entries from 15 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Germany and Australia. From 162 submissions, 40 films have been shortlisted for final nominations after evaluation by an international jury.

Along with international participation, the festival will feature a wide lineup of regional films representing Assamese, Khasi, Oriya, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Rajasthani, Gujarati and Punjabi filmmaking traditions.

The day-long programme will open with the 'Bhupen Zubeen Quiz', to celebrate the work of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, followed by screenings of 11 short films and short documentaries. Panel discussions featuring industry professionals are also scheduled.

Awards will be conferred across several categories, including Best Short Film, Best Feature Film, Best Short Documentary, Best Feature Documentary, Best Northeast India Special Award, Best Director, Best Actor (Male and Female), Best Director of Photography, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, and Best Sound Design.

Festival director Saurav Dutta and executive director Mridupawan Bora said the festival's purpose is to elevate regional talent and amplify socially relevant filmmaking. Calling NIDFF "a vital bridge" for emerging creators, they said the festival champions stories rooted in heritage and human experience.

The organisers have invited filmmakers, students, film professionals and the public to participate in the event, which they say aims to celebrate cinema's ability to "unite and inspire across continents and cultures."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor