Third single from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' released

Chennai, Jan 16 The unit of director Pandiraj's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', featuring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, on Sunday released 'Summa Surrunu', the third single from the film.

Sung by Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi, the number has music by D Imman.

Interestingly, actor Sivakarthikeyan has penned the lyrics of the peppy number, which garnered over 58,000 views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to hit screens on February 4.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that like Suriya's other films in recent times, this film too will espouse a social cause.

