"This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism," says Ashoke Pandit while talking about '72 Hoorain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit spoke about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film '72 Hoorain'.

The Central Board of Film Certification had rejected a censor certificate for the trailer for National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film '72 Hoorain.'

This ruling has stirred concerns about creative freedom and censorship in the film business.

During the press conference, he said, "They (the Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar also added, "Films are a mirror of society. They have a significant impact on society. These films are reflections of society's genuine state and attempt to provide guidance. Sometimes topics arise in which a great deal of truth must be spoken. But there are instances when we are afraid to express the truth. We were up in India, where Pakistan is referred to as neighbouring country and Muslims are referred to as a minority. I'm not sure what society is terrified of. What sort of secularism is this, which comes in the middle of everything, this bothers me, I met Sanjay (Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan). Sanjay was prepping for this film when I met him, I felt like my wish came true.".

Earlier the makers of '72 Hoorain' stated that they would seek assistance from higher authorities. They also spoke about requesting the I&B ministry to intervene in the case and question the CBFC's senior authorities.

The trailer provides a dramatic insight into a riveting narrative of what happens in the dark world of terrorism and the intense brainwashing of terrorists.

Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, it is slated to release on July 7. The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

