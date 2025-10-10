"This Film Once Experienced Will Never Leave You”: Ravie Dubey Hails Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1

Ravie Dubey, an exceptional talent who has consistently captivated audiences with his powerful performances, is all set to take on one of the most significant roles of his career, portraying Lakshman in the monumental upcoming film Ramayana. Beyond his acting brilliance, Ravie continues to make remarkable strides as a producer through his banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment, co-founded with his wife, Sargun Mehta. Recently, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta went to watch Kantara: Chapter 1 at the special screening hosted by Suniel Shetty, and Ravie shared his experience after watching the film, describing it as a sadhna.

Taking to his social media, Ravie shared his experience of watching Kantara: Chapter 1. He wrote -

"What I experienced yesterday...

will never leave me.

The visuals, the glimpses, the intent, the service towards one's deities, this film once experienced will never leave you. Kantara is not just cinema. It's sadhna. Take a bow

@rishabshettyofficial..can't wait for chapter 2"



Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unravelling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025. The film is experiencing an amazing run at the box office. It has recorded a massive ₹427 crores globally within a span of 6 days. Kantara is already inching towards recording ₹500 crores and also aiming at recording ₹1000 crores worldwide.