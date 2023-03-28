This how Sussanne Khan wished son Hrehaan Roshan on 17th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished her son Hrehaan Roshan on his 17th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne dropped a video featuring moments from childhood, Hrehaan playing the guitar in concerts, and family pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTmYi-vc1k/

Sharing the adorable video, she wrote, "To the brightest Light in my Life. Happy Birthday my Ray.. I know that God loves me madly coz he gave me You. So So proud of you #17yearsstrong #MyRaystar."

As soon as the video was posted, Sussanne's friend from the industry chimed in to the comment section to shower their love on Hrehaan.

Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy birthday my darling."

Farhan Akhtar also wished the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday."

Abhishek Bachchan reacted with heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor also extended warm birthday wishes and commented, "Happy birthday big boy."

Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan wished his nephew and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my darling big boy Hrehaan. 17 !!!' Wow !!!! We are all so proud of you my Rockstar! Have a super duper day and year ahead.

Sussanne and Hrithik tied knot in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor