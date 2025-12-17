"This is deeply disturbing...": Sreeleela speaks out against deepfake content, misuse of AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Actress Sreeleela has strongly spoken out against deepfake content and misuse of Artificial Intelligence, calling on social media users to act responsibly and not support AI-generated material that violates personal dignity.

On Instagram, the actress shared a strong message raising awareness, "I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion," she wrote.

Highlighting the broader impact of such misuse, Sreeleela emphasised the importance of respect and safety for women across professions. "Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment," she added.

The actress also revealed that she became aware of the issue after being alerted by her well-wishers. "I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice," she said.

Expressing distress over the situation, Sreeleela said she had always tried to ignore online negativity but found the misuse of AI deeply troubling. "I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone," she wrote.

The actress appealed for public support while confirming that authorities would now handle the matter. "With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here," she said.

On the work front, Sreeleela was recently seen in 'Mass Jathara' starring Ravi Teja. She will be next seen in 'Parasakthi'.

