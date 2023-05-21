This is how Manmooty, Prithviraj Sukumaran wished Mohanlal on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 21 : Actor Mohanlal Viswanathan is without a doubt the biggest star in the Malayalam cinema industry. Mohanlal's remarkable career, however, is based on his exceptional acting talent rather than on superficial qualities, in contrast to actors who rely primarily on their looks or physical capabilities to fascinate audiences. He has shown incredible talent and incredible devotion to his craft right from the start.

The 63-year-old actor made his acting debut at 18 with the Malayalam film 'Thiranottam' in 1978, but the film's release got delayed for 25 years due to censorship issues. Although Mohanlal prefers to work in Malayalam films, he also acted in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. It was 1983's 'Aattakalasam' that gave him immense popularity. In 1984 he starred in 'Poochakkoru Mookkuthi', a comedy film whose success also popularised the genre in the 1980s. He received an honorary prize from the Indian Medical Association for his portrayal of an Alzheimer's patient in Thanmathra (2005), which received rave reviews.

On his birthday, his close friends and colleagues from the film industry took to social media to wish him on his special day.

South star Mammootty dropped a throwback photo with Mohanlal and shared his birthday wishes for him. He wrote, "Happy birthday dear Lal.."

Actor Tovino Thomas also wished the actor on his birthday and shared a picture with him from an event. He tweeted, "Happy birthday Laletta @Mohanlal"

Actor-producer-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will soon reunite with Mohanlal for the sequel to 'Lucifer', titled 'L2: Empuraan', wished him by unveiling a special poster on his birthday.

Actress Manju Warrier also penned down a lovely birthday wish for him and mentioned, Happy Birthday Laletta! Thank you for showing us how to love the life we live! #happybirthday @Mohanlal #Lalettan"

Actor and director Alphonse Puthren wrote in his birthday wishes for the actor, "Happy birthday to the iconic Lal sir! As you gracefully age like fine wine, your talent continues to amaze and inspire us. #HBDMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLalettan @Mohanlal"

Actor Asif Ali shared his birthday wishes for the talented actor, saying, "Happy Birthday Laletta #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Lalettan #inspiration @Mohanlal"

Actor-dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan posted a picture with Mohanlal on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dearest Lalettan.. Many many happy returns of the day, have a blissful birthday...all prayers to almighty for your Poorna Aayurarogyasoukhyam ..much luv always..Vineeth.."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter to wish Mohanlal his birthday and mentioned, "A very very very Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest and the most fun... Lal sir

@Mohanlal... it is such an absolute honour to know you. Stay blessed. Have a fantastic year ahead."

South superstar Kamal Haasan shared his birthday wishes and wrote a beautiful message for Mohanlal, "My heartiest wishes to my dear friend, an incomparable actor, who is fondly celebrated as Laleton@Mohanlal on his birthday today. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'.

