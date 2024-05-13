This is how Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother's Day by sharing family pictures and showering love on her mom Madhu Chopra, and mom-in-law Denise Jonas. She also thanked husband -singer Nick Jonas as parenting with him has been "what dreams are made of".

The note read, "Happy Mother's Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love , care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I've been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village."

Praising her mother and MIL for their support, she said, "As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also thanked her husband and revealed how parenting with him is what dreams are made of.

"And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful," she added.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming movie 'Heads of State', Priyanka has been spending quality time with her family in Ireland. The Global icon on Sunday morning shared a glimpse of Nick and Malti Marie on Sunday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into her Saturday Night with Nick Jonas.

Dishing out major couple goals, Priyanka and Nick twinned in burgundy outfits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Nights Like These."

Prior to Priyanka, Nick posted an adorable video of Malti.

Notably, Priyanka also offered fans a behind-the-scenes look into her filming experience through a 'wrap' reel, featuring heartwarming moments with her daughter Malti.

'Heads of State,' boasting a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, is eagerly anticipated by fans, with Priyanka's portrayal adding to the excitement.

Beyond this project, Priyanka has a slate of ventures in the pipeline, including 'The Bluff' directed by Frank E Flowers, and an upcoming production in collaboration with the team behind the documentary 'Born Hungry.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor