This is how Shatrughan Sinha wished daughter Sonakshi on her 36th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : As Sonakshi Sinha turned 36, the proud father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha showered his love and shared a special social media post for her on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan who shares a great bond with his daughter dropped a string of pictures and also gave a shoutout to her new web series, 'Dahaad'.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "How beautiful. times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything."

He added, "You have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with 'Dahaad' which is the talk of the town today & one of the most wonderful films which add another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Amazon Prime Video."

https://twitter.com/ShatruganSinha/status/1664454500529188864

In the first picture, Sonakshi's glimpse from 'Dahaad' can be seen.

In the second picture, the father-daughter duo posed for the camera with varying degrees of smiles.

The third picture showcased young Sonakshi with her father.

A perfect family picture can be in other photos.

In the comment section, Sharughan posted more photos of Sonakshi and him. Some of the pictures also showcased her mom Poonam Sinha and her twin brothers Luv and Kush Sinha.

He wrote, "You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring an abundance of happiness, joy & lots of love today & every day. 'Happy great day!' God Bless."

https://twitter.com/ShatruganSinha/status/1664454504555618311

Sharing her birthday plans this year, Sonakshi had recently told ANI, "For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine. I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of a shoot...so this birthday I can go only close by. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, Sonakshi will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an Indian film actor, and politician was a member of Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib and Rajya Sabha. He has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Sinha has also served as a member of the standing committee on transport, and tourism and has been a cultured member of the consultative committee in the Ministry of external affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs from 2014-2019. In 2016, he also launched his biography, 'Anything but Khamosh'.

Shatrughan Sinha has done over 100 films in his career. 'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.

With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention.

