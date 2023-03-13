This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a countr

It has been a big day for India today at the Oscars. India swept the award in two of the three categories where it had received a nomination. While The Elephant Whisperers won the award in the Best Documentary Short category, RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagged the award in the Best Original Song category.

Reacting to the huge win by RRR, Ram Charan said, " I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love."

The official Twitter handle of RRR shred a tweet following the win, "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻 No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻 Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!