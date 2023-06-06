This is what Radhika Madan eat to boost protein levels

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Actor Radhika Madan is very strict about her food choices. She decided to go vegan several years ago to get in better shape to play the role of a teenager in Angrezi Medium, and she continued eating vegan food even after the cameras stopped rolling.

"My character, Tarika, from Angrezi Medium helped me discover vegan foods, and it completely changed my mindset and gave me a clearer perspective on life. I have a lot of leafy greens, sattu is my source of protein, and there's so much variety contrary to what people think. I encourage everyone to try being plant-based - help the animals and yourself, too," Radhika said on the sidelines of launch of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) latest vegan commercial.

Posing in a dress made of cabbage leaves, Radhika appeared in PETA's new vegan campaign encouraging people to "turn over a new leaf" and "try vegan."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Radhika was recently seen in 'Kacchey Limbu'. The slice-of-life story celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of pursuing one's passion amidst familial expectations. Ayush Mehra and Rajat Barmecha are also a part of the film.

The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and chronicles the life of siblings who find themselves on opposing gully cricket teams. As they strive to balance their familial loyalty with the pursuit of their passions, they embark on a journey that illuminates the unbreakable bond of sibling love.

She will next be seen in 'Sanaa', which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

She also has a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

