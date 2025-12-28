“This Journey Felt Safe Because of You”: Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts as Dhurandhar Eyes Box Office History

As Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run in cinemas across the globe, crossing a staggering Rs. 1000 crore within just three weeks of release, an emotional note from the film’s costume designer has offered a rare, heartfelt glimpse into the spirit behind the blockbuster — and the man powering it, Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, designer Smriti Chauhan poured her heart out in a deeply personal post, crediting Ranveer Singh not just as a towering performer but as a constant source of strength throughout the demanding journey of Dhurandhar.

Calling him a “force,” she wrote about his boundless generosity, emotional support, and unwavering belief in her during moments of self-doubt. “Ranveer Singh was that force for me in my Dhurandhar journey… He has so much love to give — you’ll get tired of receiving, but he won’t stop giving it,” she wrote, adding that behind the actor’s artistic brilliance lies something “deeply pious and humane.”

Recalling the beginning of the journey on March 13, 2024, when director Aditya Dhar entrusted her with the film, she described the experience as a rollercoaster made bearable by Ranveer’s presence. From unexpected words of encouragement on difficult days to quietly holding the team together, the actor emerged as her emotional anchor. “This journey felt safe and held together because of you,” she added, expressing profound gratitude.

The note also hints at the storm that lies ahead, teasing Ranveer Singh’s next eruption on March 19, 2026, and suggesting a return to an era of fan frenzy rarely seen in modern cinema.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar’s box office dominance continues unabated. Powered by Ranveer Singh’s thunderous, transformative performance, the film has not only shattered records but firmly entered the Rs. 1000 crore club, cementing its place among the biggest Hindi blockbusters of all time. Trade analysts credit the film’s phenomenal word-of-mouth, repeat value, and Ranveer’s career-defining act as the driving forces behind its historic run.