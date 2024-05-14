This Pic Shared by Zeenat Aman Shows Why She Was the Coolest Actress of Her Times and Why She Rules Social Media Even Now

Zeenat Aman, known for her quirky posts and statements, recently shared a throwback photo with actress and friend Dimple Kapadia. In this rare photo, the actress was seen smoking a cigarette. Zeenat Aman is an actress ahead of her time, she manages to keep herself with the trend. Her recent photo with Dimple Kapadia where she was seen smoking has gone viral on social media.

Zeenat shared a throwback photo along with a long caption for Dimple, requesting her daughter Twinkle to convey the message to Dimple.

She wrote, "I can’t recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it’s a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream “production”, I’m in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor."



She further wrote, "Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my “western image” thanks to SSS. This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life, she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don’t believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps her daughter Twinkle Khanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago."



"On another note, please don’t be influenced by my smoking in this image! I’ll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born!"

See Zeenat Aman Post:

Earlier, Zeenat Aman was in news for her statement on her take on Live-in-relationship. She said that every couple before getting married should live in relationship to avoid further complications.