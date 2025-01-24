"This show has genuinity": Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on success of 'Laughter Chefs'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi believes that the genuine and unscripted nature of the Laughter Chef show is the reason for the massive success of its first season.

The second season of the Indian cooking-based show, the Laughter Chefs will premiere on Colors on January 25.

The show features celebrities cooking different dishes that are based on the criteria set by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The dishes are later judged by celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi alongside comedian Bharti Singh.

Chef Harpal believes that the show was a differentiator in the entertainment industry genre because it was genuine, unscripted, and gave freedom to the actors.

"I think we are all very happy that a show was created that acted as the differentiator and hence loved by people. This show has genuinity. This is what makes people happy. If a food is bad, then it is bad and good, if it is good. People ask us if the show is scripted. Maybe a small part is but the maximum part is unscripted. We do whatever we like. We are free people and we are free to do everything. It resulted in the success of the show."

Actress Kashmera Shah, who has been part of the show since season one with her husband Krushna Abhishek, also opened up on her thoughts and said she is happy with the success of Luaghter Chefs.

"We are very excited with the second season. When a season goes well then it helps in the livelihood of many people. We get blessings. We became therapists for them. People love the show. They are laughing and it's such a good thing," she said.

"Nothing is scripted and everything is impromptu that's why you see fumbling and overlapping in the show," said Kashmera Shah.

The first season of Laughter Chefs starred Kashmera Shah, Krishna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma among others.

The second season will mark the entry of new celebrities which includes Manara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik and Elvish Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor