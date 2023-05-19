"This time Priya is even more strong-willed," says Disha Parmar about her role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 19 : Actor Disha Parmar talked about reprising her role of Priya in the third season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'. She shared how her character is going to change and what new audience is going to see in her on-screen personality in the new season.

She said, "The return of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' is a testament to the show's enduring popularity and its characters. It's incredible to know that the character I played resonated with audiences. it's a surreal feeling to have been able to contribute and become a part of the show's legacy."

'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' actress also added, "Priya has always been adamant about the things that she believed in but this time around Priya is even more strong-willed, and I am looking forward to playing Priya 2.0."

Lastly, she concluded by saying that she is hopeful about receiving a positive response from the audience, "I am certain that all our fans will be just as excited as we are to return to the show and follow the journey of both Ram and Priya as they continue to evolve. We can't wait to share this new chapter of the show with our viewers and to see where the story takes us."

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' premiered on August 30, 2021, with lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Since February 2023, it stars Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor in lead roles. It was the second season of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' that was launched in 2011.

Now, Nakuul and Disha are all set to reprise their roles as Ram Kapoor and Priya.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3' is starting on May 25 on Sony Entertainment Television.

