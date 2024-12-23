"Though I miss him deeply...": Anil Kapoor on dad Surinder's 99th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Actor Anil Kapoor remembered his late father Surinder Kapoor, on his 99th birth anniversary and shared some beautiful memories and old photographs with fans.

Taking to his Instagram account to share a series of monochrome images featuring his father alongside iconic personalities like Raj Kapoor, RD Burman, Shashi Kapoor, and Parveen Babi, Anil reflected on the values his father upheld.

In his caption, the 'Animal' actor wrote, "Celebrating my dad's 99th birthday today. His simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him, but gave all our lives meaning. His presence was so magnetic and though I miss him deeply, his memories and lessons guide me every day, filling my life with strength and warmth. Here's to the legacy of a remarkable man who will always be my greatest inspiration...."

Surinder Kapoor was a veteran film producer known for his films like 'Loafer', 'Judaai' and 'Pukar'. He has also served as the president of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India for a period of six years from 1995 to 2001. He passed away on September 24, 2011 following a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming action-drama 'Subedaar'.

'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

In this action drama, 'Subedaar' Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers.

