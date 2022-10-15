Tiffany Haddish shares message expressing gratitude after grooming lawsuit dropped

American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has shared a message of gratitude after the lawsuit alleging that she and Aries Spears groomed underage children was dropped last month.

According to E! News, in the lawsuit, the duo was accused of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.

Expressing gratitude, Haddish recently took to Twitter and wrote, "God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. (and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen."

The documents obtained by E! News state that the lawsuit was dropped by the accusers on September 20, with Haddish telling TMZ a day later that she "lost everything" as a result.

"All my gigs gone. Everything gone ... I don't have no job," she said on September 21.

In the court documents, the two siblings who made the claims had initially said that they'd been "traumatized for life" after participating in sexually graphic videos.

E! News reported that in response to the allegations, Haddish's attorney Andrew Brettler said in a statement to NBC News that the plaintiff's mother had "been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms Haddish for several years."

Haddish's lawyer also slammed the claims as being "meritless," saying Haddish "would not be shaken down," as per E! News.

( With inputs from ANI )

