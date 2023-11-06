Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares intense workout journey ahead of big release

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming movie 'Tiger 3', recently offered a glimpse into her intense training sessions for the spy-thriller. In the film, she reprises her role as the Pakistani spy Zoya, alongside Salman Khan.

On November 6, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share her excitement as the release of 'Tiger 3' draws near. She posted several short clips demonstrating her rigorous training routines. In her caption, she shared her approach to preparing for the role, stating, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within."

Katrina also touched on the idea that "Pain is just another sensation," encouraging others not to fear it. She mentioned that while the training was grueling and her body often felt sore, she viewed it as a challenge to push herself further. She highlighted the importance of mindset, saying, "Your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it. No matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it.”

Expressing her anticipation for 'Tiger 3', she stated, "I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention. To be better. Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world. Nervous, excited. Just a few more days to go."

The advance booking sale for 'Tiger 3' has already commenced. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is certified 'UA' and has a runtime of 2 hours and 33 minutes. It is set to release during Diwali in 2023.

'Tiger 3' promises high-octane action and is a highly anticipated addition to the popular 'Tiger' franchise, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.