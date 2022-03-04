Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan spy thriller to release on Eid 2023

Salman Khan has shared the first teaser for upcoming movie Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and will be out on April 21. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (All of us should take care of oursel.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

In the 1-minute-8-second teaser, Katrina can be seen doing some action sequences. She then finishes her work and calls Salman to put an end to the fight. Tiger 3 is the third film in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 has been shot across several scenic locations, both in India and outside.

