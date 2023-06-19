Tiger Shroff collaborates with Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya for track 'Love Stereo Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to collaborate with Edward Maya and Zahrah S Khan for the song 'Love Stereo Again'.

This musical gem unveils the collaboration of international sensation Edward Maya, alongside the scintillating vocals of Zahrah S Khan and Tiger Shroff.

The song 'Love Stereo Again', a visionary direction of Manish Shunty, is releasing soon.

This track promises to set the masses ablaze with an Indian contemporary touch by Tanishk Bagchi. Shraddha Pandit's lyrical genius paints a vivid canvas in Hindi, while the talents of Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria contribute to the enchanting English lyrics.

In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune 'Unbelievable'. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released 'Poori Gal Baat'. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty.

Recently, he sang 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' version of Indian artiste King and Nick.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in the action thriller 'Ganapath -Part 1'

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on October 20 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

