Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' first track 'Hum Aaye Hain' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' on Thursday unveiled the first track of the film 'Hum Aaye Hain'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Tiger Shroff shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Hum Aaye Hain is here to slay! Get ready to groove to the party number of the year! #HumAayeHain song out now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyBNGNuMZfk/

Sung by Siddharth Basrur and Prakriti Kakar, the song is penned by Priya Saraiya.

In the party track, Tiger and actor Kriti Sanon could be seen shaking their legs and twinning in black outfits.

Soon after the 'Baaghi' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Tiger's sister Ayesha Shroff commented, "Faaaaaab!!!," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

"Moves, beats, expression... bawaallll h bhiduu," a user wrote.

Another fan commented, "Omggggg what a song yaar!"

Helmed by Vikas Bahl 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Recently the makers unveiled the film's teaser which received decent responses from the fans.

Set in 2070 A.D., the teaser introduces Tiger Shroff as a ray of hope for the people being treated as slaves. In the clip, the 'Baaghi' actor is seen doing hardcore action sequences and fighting inside a boxing ring.

The teaser also featured Kriti Sanon fighting with the goons with the help of nunchucks and Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed up in a complete white outfit.

Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project. 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.' This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Kriti, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol in her kitty.

