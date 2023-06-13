Tiger Shroff pens a sweet birthday wish for Disha Patani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for Disha Patani.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a throwback picture on his stories which he captioned, "Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday @dishapatani."

In the picture, Disha and Tiger can be seen posing inside a theatre along with their team members.

Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up now.

Earlier on Tiger's birthday in March, the 'Malang' actor shared an adorable picture of the 'Baaghi' actor and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy"

The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

Disha, on the other hand, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

