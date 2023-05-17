Time for seniors to find love as 'The Bachelor' spinoff 'The Golden Bachelor' gets green signal

Washington [US], May 17 : The dating reality show 'The Bachelor' will sooner get a spinoff season 'The Golden Bachelor' which offers the chance of finding soulmates to seniors.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the makers have planned a completely new kind of love story for the coming spinoff. The official announcement was done via the Twitter handle of 'The Golden Bachelor' on Tuesday.

The tweet read, "It's never too late to fall in love. #TheGoldenBachelor is coming".

The series will focus on one hopeless romantic guy who is given a second chance in love. The person will try to end his hunt for a partner with whom he can spend the rest of his life.

The women arriving at the mansion have a lot of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.

The journey will conclude as the audience will find out if 'Golden Man' manages to find a partner to give life a second shot.

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for several years, with ABC first floating the idea during Season 24 of The Bachelor. A card was shown during a commercial break directing "seniors looking for love" to the show's casting site. Since then, the same casting cards have appeared numerous times on screen during all current iterations of the franchise, as per a report by Deadline.

The makers have reflected on to release of the season in the coming fall but exact dates are yet to be revealed.

The series will stream on Hulu and ABC Network.

