Title, release date of new 'Godzilla Vs Kong' movie out now

Washington [US], April 21 : The fans of the Godzilla x Kong franchise have received good news regarding the fifth instalment in the franchise. The most awaited movie is a follow-up to the story of Godzilla and Kong. The makers of the movie made the title announcement with an intriguing video to pinch the curiosity of Monster Verse fans across the globe.

Godzilla x Kong's makers took to their official Twitter handle of the franchise to drop the title announcement video on April 19. The tweet read, "The #Monsterverse continues. Only in theatres March 15, 2024, #GodzillaxKong".

The #Monsterverse continues. Only in theaters March 15, 2024 #GodzillaxKong pic.twitter.com/i2YrX75D2K— Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) April 19, 2023

The video showcases the world which is dark and all about monsters. The buildup which is offered by the clip is massive as it consists of everything which makes you think about the way the movie may take shape. It announces the title 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'. The video also referred to the theatrical release of the movie in 2024.

Godzilla vs. Kong saw its designative titans fight in an epic battle as humty watched. The fifth instalment of Godzilla and Kong "team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone," according to the project's synopsis.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' film is being produced by Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull, and Jon Jashni.

