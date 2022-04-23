Title song of Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' released

Chennai, April 23 The team of director Parasuram Petla's much-awaited action entertainer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, on Saturday released the title song of the film, much to the delight of the actor's fans.

The fast-paced track, the third to be released by the makers, is impressive and promises to garner as much attention as the earlier two tracks from the film 'Kalaavathi' and 'Penny' did.

The song is all about Mahesh Babu's character in the movie. Penned by lyricist Anant Sriram, the number has been crooned by Harika Narayan.

Music director Thaman, who has scored the music for the film, took to Twitter to present the song to fans.

He tweeted, "The first ever song composed for our mighty 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Music

This Track is fire! My love to our very own Superstar Shri Mahesh gaaru and dear

Parasuram Petla! Get your earphones now. Get yourself synthefied!"

Sources close to the unit say that post-production work is happening at a brisk pace. Keerthy Suresh plays the heroine in this film that is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.

The film has cinematography by R Madhi and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor