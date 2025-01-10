TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Hospitalised In Critical Condition, Reveals Friend Amid Health Struggles

Gurucharan Singh, widely known for portraying Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is reportedly in a critical condition. According to his close friend, Bhakti Soni, the actor has not eaten or consumed water for 19 days, which led to his hospitalization.

In an interview with Times Now, Bhakti shared that Gurucharan has been battling both physical and emotional challenges. “He hasn’t eaten food or drunk water for 19 days. As a result, he lost consciousness and had to be rushed to the hospital. After his recovery, he sought work but was unsuccessful. He even expressed a desire to take sanyas (renunciation),” she revealed.

Bhakti also recounted a disturbing conversation they recently had. “When we last spoke, he said, ‘By January 13 or January 14, I will know if I will remain on this earth or not.’ These were his exact words. His parents are extremely concerned about his health, but Gurucharan is not heeding anyone’s advice.”

Earlier this week, Gurucharan posted a video from his hospital bed on Instagram. While he didn’t share the specifics of his condition, he expressed gratitude on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. "On Gurpurab, Guru Sahib Ji blessed me with a new life. I am eternally thankful to Guru Sahib Ji. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Thanks to Guru Sahib Ji’s blessings, I am alive and standing before you today. Rab Rakha,” he wrote.

Gurucharan was a founding member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and became immensely popular for his portrayal of the lovable and energetic Roshan Singh Sodhi. Although he left the show in 2012, he returned the following year due to overwhelming public demand. After his final departure in 2020, his role was taken over by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.