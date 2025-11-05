Tokyo International Film Festival 2025: 'Palestine 36' wins top honour, Wang Chuanjun grabs best actor

Tokyo [Japan], November 5 : Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir's historical drama about a 1936 Palestinian uprising against British rule and Jewish settlers, titled 'Palestine 36' soared high as it secured the Tokyo Grand Prix for best film at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival in the Competition section, reported Variety.

The award carries a cash prize of JPY3 million (19,545 USD).

The festival announced its winners on Wednesday evening local time in Tokyo, with the second-place special jury prize going to "We Are the Fruits of the Forest," reported Variety.

Rithy Panh's documentary is about the indigenous Bunong people of the director's native Cambodia.

It received JPY 500,000 (approximately $ 3,255 USD).

Speaking via a remote feed, Jacir said, "This award is really a great, great honour, and it means everything to my team and to myself and all of us who have worked very hard. To make this film and fight for this film to come to life. So, sharing it and receiving this honour. It is a beautiful, beautiful thing," as quoted by Variety.

As for the Best Director prize, it was split between Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis for "Heads or Tails?," an Italy-set tribute to the classic Western, and Zhang Lu for "Mothertongue," a drama set in China's Sichuan district, reported Variety.

The best actress prize was another joint award, going to Fukuchi Momoko and acclaimed director Kawase Naomi for their portrayal of a conflicted daughter and mother in Nakagawa Ryutaro's "Echoes of Motherhood."

Best actor was awarded to Wang Chuanjun for his work in 'Mothertongue,' reported Variety.

Teona Strugar Mitevska's 'Mother' received the award for best artistic contribution.

The audience award went to Sakashita Yuichiro's 'Blonde,' a film about a middle school teacher who finds himself caught up in a scandal.

In the Asian Future section, Roh Young-wan's 'Halo' won the best film award, according to Variety.

Complete list of winners:

Tokyo Grand Prix / The Governor of Tokyo Award

'Palestine 36'

Special Jury Prize

'We Are the Fruits of the Forest'

Award for Best Director

Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis - 'Heads or Tails?'

Zhang Lu - 'Mothertongue'

Award for Best Actress

Fukuchi Momoko, Kawase Naomi - 'Echoes of Motherhood'

Award for Best Actor

Wang Chuanjun - 'Mothertongue'

Award for Best Artistic Contribution

'Mother'

Audience Award

'Blonde'

Asian Future Best Film Award

'Halo'

Asian Students' Film Best Film Award

'Floating'

Asian Students' Film Jury Prize

'Forever and a Day'

'Reviving the Engine'

Kurosawa Akira Award

Lee Sang-il and

Chloe Zhao

38th TIFF Lifetime Achievement Award

Yamada Yoji

Yoshinaga Sayuri

TIFF Ethical Film Award

'White House'

Tokyo Film Festival 2025 ran from October 28 to November 5. It screened at venues across central Tokyo, including Toho Cinemas Hibiya, Humantrust Cinema Yurakucho and Marunouchi Piccadilly.

