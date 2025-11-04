Tollywood film shooting underway in Srinagar after Pahalgam attack, director Vimal Krishna says "Everyone supported us"

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 : The shoot of a Tollywood film is being held in Srinagar, marking the revival of film activity in Kashmir's scenic locales following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The South Indian film crew from Hyderabad is filming their Telugu movie amid the captivating autumn landscape of the Valley.

The team has been shooting in Pahalgam for the last 12 days, capturing the beauty of the place.

Director Vimal Krishna, known for films such as 'Jessie' and 'Ladies & Gentleman' expressed satisfaction with the shooting conditions, saying, "It's an out-and-out comedy film. We are shooting a Telugu film here. This is my first time. So I'm absolutely in love with this place right now. We had a very good time shooting here. Over the last 12 days, we have been shooting in Pahalgam. We have been here for close to 15 days now and have not had any security issues. Everyone has supported us very nicely."

He added, "The locals here, they treated us as their family members, you know. Obviously, you know, the perception is something else here. I mean, for the outside world, but on ground, it is something else because we absolutely loved the hospitality of the locals. Additionally, not just filmmakers, every Indian should also come and visit this place. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, you know, to be in this beautiful location."

"So, I'm lucky to come to Kashmir, especially in this October-November season. It's a full-length comedy. It's not a serious stuff. Another thing is that Kashmir has always been shown in a serious tone in every film. We wanted Kashmir to be shown in a light-hearted zone," said the actor of the film.

The tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, killed 26 innocent civilians.

However, the situation has gradually improved, with tourists returning to enjoy Kashmir's natural beauty and hospitality. The ongoing Tollywood shoot is being viewed as a symbol of normalcy and confidence returning to the Valley.

Local film workers have welcomed the development, expressing hope that more film crews from different parts of India will soon choose Kashmir as their shooting destination, thereby reviving employment opportunities and strengthening the Valley's cinematic tradition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor