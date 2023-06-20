Tom Cruise gets emotional on 'Mission: Impossible 7' red carpet in Rome

Rome [Italy], June 20 : Hollywood star Tom Cruise is back with the seventh part of 'Mission Impossible'.

On Monday, he celebrated the film's world premiere in the Italian capital Rome.

Cruise became emotional while speaking to media about his film.

"I'm very grateful to be here. And to be part of this, this whole time period, had we not had the community here to say we will support you in making what we wanted to do. Because I want to make movies, I make movies for the big screen, that is what I do. I understand. There's other areas and other platforms, I understand that I've studied everything up down and center, from making movies to studios to distribution. And I understand that I make movies for audiences, first and foremost, and to be able to have that kind of help," Deadline quoted Cruise.

"Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So this is a moment this is very exciting."

Cruise said to study the industry he insisted not just on attending studio premieres in a country but also on going to their theaters and watch their movies.

"And "I brought my movies and I watched my movies with them to understand the universality of humanity, the things that bring us together," he said. "And that's why it's not just a cinema experience - it is about all of us together from all walks of life, and being there together in the theater and having a common experience. And that is what cinema does. It bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience... . And I used to go meet with the students. I'd be like, we need theaters. You know, I want to I want to push you know, we need theaters in this country. We need theaters in that country."

He added, it was really from a point of my own desire, and passion for humanity."

'Dead Reckoning Part One sees Cruise's Ethan Hunt as and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt and Mariela Garriga also star.

'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' will be out in theatres on July 12.

