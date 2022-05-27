Tom Cruise returns to 'Top Gun' franchise after 36 years, hopes fans enjoy the ride

As 'Top Gun: Maverick' is out for the audience, actor Tom Cruise shared his excitement about reprising the role of Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell after 36 years.

"36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend," he tweeted.

The film is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun'. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Maverick' is set over thirty years after the events of the first film and sees Maverick returning to the Top Gun institute and training a group of graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialised mission.

Joseph Kosinski has helmed the second part.

( With inputs from ANI )

