Tom Cruise Speaks Hindi, Recreates His Iconic Mission: Impossible Dialogue in Bollywood Style (Watch Video)

A video featuring Hollywood legend Tom Cruise alongside Indian actress Avneet Kaur is currently making waves on Instagram. In the clip, Cruise not only speaks fondly about India but is also seen learning Hindi from Avneet — much to the delight of fans.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star opened up about his deep admiration for Indian culture and cinema. He expressed a heartfelt desire to collaborate with the Indian film industry, saying he would love to be part of a Bollywood-style movie filled with music, dance, and vibrant storytelling.

During the film's international promotional tour, Cruise opened up about his deep appreciation for Indian culture, cinema, and people. He recalled, "I love India very much. It’s an incredible country with amazing people and a rich culture. Every moment I spent there is etched in my memory. From the time I first set foot there, saw the Taj Mahal, spent time in Mumbai — each experience remains unforgettable.”

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was his enthusiasm for Bollywood. Cruise said, “I want to return to India and shoot a film there. I love Bollywood movies. The way you act, dance, and sing — it all feels so natural and wonderful.”

He added, “I want to make a film like Bollywood. Singing, dancing — it would be so much fun! I can’t wait to go back to India. I have many friends there, and I’ve met some amazing people.” He was also seen recreating his iconic dialogue from the film in Hindi, and the video is breaking the Internet!

The video shared by Avneet begins with Cruise greeting fans with, “Hello India. I love you!" Avneet then teaches him a phrase in Hindi. Repeating after her, Cruise says, “Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon (I love you all very much)." In another video, he is also seen recreating his iconic dialogue in Hindi. He is seen saying, “Mujh par bharosa karo, ek aakhri baar."

This warm admiration from one of Hollywood's biggest stars is a huge compliment to Indian cinema and will surely delight fans across the country.

Tom Cruise’s action-packed film, where he reprises his iconic role as Ethan Hunt, will release in India on May 17, 2025 — six days before its US release — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across multiple formats including 4DX and IMAX.