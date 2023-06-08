Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 becomes first Malayalam film to reach Rs 200 crore

Jude Anthany Joseph's survival drama '2018' has achieved the near-impossible in the ever-evolving and pleasantly surprising Malayalam film industry.In a groundbreaking moment, the movie surpassed the collections of Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan,' previously the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever.

Within four weeks of its release, the movie has earned over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The film’s production house shared the news on social media.Sharing a poster of the film, the makers wrote, “First Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 cr worldwide business.” The caption of the post read, “Thank You All ❤️ #2018EveryoneIsAHero.” The film’s Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions hit theatres on May 26. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial is based on the 2018 Kerala floods. The calamity resulted in the death of 483 individuals, and thousands of homes were damaged.2018 stars Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.